Municipal offices torched, shops looted in Parys water protest

Meanwhile, the mayor of Ngwathe local municipality, Victoria de Beer, on Tuesday posted a video on Facebook after the protests, assuring residents the water issue is being addressed.
Angry residents in Parys torched some parts of their local municipal building on Tuesday morning as they continued to protest over the lack of water in the area.
On Monday, protesters torched the home of the mayor’s mother during a water protest.
Police spokesperson Sgt Sinah Mpakane said protesters torched a block of a municipal building and vandalised other parts of the premises in Parys.
“The protesters are in Tumahole [a township in Parys], where they are continuing with their protest. Shops are being looted,” Mpakane told TimesLIVE.
She said seven people, five females and two males, have been arrested so far for public violence.
On Monday, five people were also arrested for public violence.
“They will appear in court on Wednesday on charges of public violence,” Mpakane said.
Resident Minkie Hadebe from Tumahole told TimesLIVE they are tired of the inconsistent water supply they have endured for years. When the taps were not dry, she alleged they supplied dirty water.
Meanwhile, the mayor of Ngwathe local municipality, Victoria de Beer, on Tuesday posted a video on Facebook after the protests, assuring residents the water issue is being addressed.
She said the municipality has contacted the national department of water and sanitation, seeking their intervention.
“I called the minister and deputy minister for intervention. Indeed, they have sent a team of people to come and check what is wrong with our water-treatment plant and what can be done to fix it so that we can serve our residents,” De Beer said.
