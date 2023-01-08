Police will investigate a case of reckless and negligent driving after a diesel tanker crashed on the N12 highway in Johannesburg on Saturday.
The crash comes in the wake of a gas tanker explosion in Boksburg on December 24, which killed 34 people and injured scores of others. The tanker exploded after becoming stuck under a bridge.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told TimesLIVE on Sunday the N12 East remained closed to traffic at the Kliprivier Drive overpass.
He said a cleanup of the road surface was under way after the single vehicle crash just before 3pm.
“The male driver sustained serious injuries and was removed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
“One male passenger sustained serious injuries and had to be airlifted to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Both the driver and passenger were trapped inside the vehicle, and they had to be extricated.
“It's alleged that the vehicle was travelling along the N12 East when it went off the roadway, onto the grass portion and collided with the precast wall of the Kliprivier Drive overpass.”
Fihla advised motorists to divert off the N12 East onto the Kliprivier Drive exit and back onto the N12 East.
“A case of reckless and negligent driving will be opened at Mondeor SAPS for further investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Police to investigate case of reckless and negligent driving in N12 tanker crash
Image: Suppled
