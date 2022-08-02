×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Prasa taking action against 3,000 ghost employees, says Mbalula

02 August 2022 - 12:06
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has promised a thorough investigation. File photo.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has promised a thorough investigation. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is investigating how 3,000 unverified employees got onto its payroll.

This is according to transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who announced on Tuesday morning that Prasa had initiated Operation Ziveze to physically verify employees. 

He said the unverified employees' salaries had been frozen.

“Since the freezing of salaries, more employees from those previously not verified came forward. A forensic investigation is under way,” he said.

He said action would be taken once the investigation was concluded.

“Operation Ziveze — headcount — must be completed and identified ghost workers must be terminated from the payroll, and culpable officials disciplined.”

In a virtual meeting in March, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) conducted a hearing on Prasa's annual report and financial statements for the 2020/21 financial year, as well as irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Scopa members raised concerns about the lack of concrete plans from Prasa to improve the entity. They also wanted to know what it was doing about the auditor-general's report on why full salaries were being paid in 2020/21 when no work was being done, as well as the action plan to deal with ghost workers.

At the time, Mbalula said the crime had been identified, but Prasa was “just sitting on it”.

“There should be no philosophising ... 3,000 people did not come to collect their salaries; their salaries should have immediately been stopped. This is a crime.”

He said there were unqualified people and fake ID documents at Prasa and it was clear the entity was dealing with a scam.

Mbalula promised a thorough investigation.

TimesLIVE

Prasa still calculating amount paid to 3,000 ghost workers, says Mbalula

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA has completed the first phase of verifying its employees after it uncovered 3,000 “ghost workers” being paid full ...
News
1 month ago

Prasa investigation uncovered 3,000 ghost workers on full salary: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has revealed that the Passenger Rail Agency of SA has uncovered 3,000 ghost workers in its system who were ...
News
4 months ago

Prasa to open criminal cases against those implicated in ghost employees scam

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA is looking to open criminal cases regarding the 3,000 "ghost employees" it has uncovered in its system, parliament ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele