South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding in place from Wednesday morning to Friday night

By TimesLIVE - 02 June 2021 - 06:29
Breakdowns at the Majuba and Arnot power stations, as well as delays in the return of service of generating units at Arnot and Tutuka power stations, are behind the latest bout of load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Embattled power utility Eskom announced on Tuesday that it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 10am Wednesday to 10pm on Friday.

It said this was because of breakdowns at the Majuba and Arnot power stations, as well as delays in the return of service of generating units at Arnot and Tutuka power stations.

“The emergency generation reserves have been used extensively in the past days to avoid load-shedding during the day. This has resulted in these being depleted, reducing available capacity. It is therefore necessary to implement load-shedding continuously until Friday 10pm to replenish reserves,” Eskom said.

