Body of missing Bloemfontein man found at guest house

The body of Sydney James Cooper, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found at a guest house in Bloemfontein, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said Cooper was reported missing by his sister after he was last seen on Tuesday travelling in a white Suzuki Swift.

Makhele said his body was found at one of the units at a guest house in town on Friday afternoon.

Cooper was positively identified by his sister.

An inquest docket was opened. No foul play is suspected.

TimesLIVE