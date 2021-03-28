South Africa

Body of missing Bloemfontein man found at guest house

28 March 2021 - 14:56
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Police found the missing man's body at one of the units at a guesthouse in Bloemfontein on Friday afternoon.
Image: Gareth Wilson

The body of Sydney James Cooper, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found at a guest house in Bloemfontein, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said Cooper was reported missing by his sister after he was last seen on Tuesday travelling in a white Suzuki Swift.  

Makhele said his body was found at one of the units at a guest house in town on Friday afternoon.

Cooper was positively identified by his sister.

An inquest docket was opened. No foul play is suspected.

TimesLIVE

