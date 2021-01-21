'Overlooked' colleague lodged grievance
Top cop Makhubo fights to keep rank after 'unlawful' promotion
The fate of Free State police deputy commissioner Maj Gen Moses Makhubo, whose promotion was found to be unlawful, lies in the hands of the labour court, which has to adjudicate the matter.
Makhubo's promotion to the rank of major general in 2015 was found to be unlawful by the Safety & Security Sectoral bargaining council. ..
