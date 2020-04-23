President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation at 8.30pm on Thursday
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation at 8.30pm on Thursday.
The presidency confirmed this on social media in a short message on the same day.
"President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation this evening, Thursday 23 April 2020, at 20h30, on measures the country continues to undertake to contain the spread of the #coronavirus #Day28of Lockdown," read the tweet.
