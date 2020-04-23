South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation at 8.30pm on Thursday

By Mpho Sibanyoni - 23 April 2020 - 19:45
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation at 8.30pm on Thursday.

The presidency confirmed this on social media in a short message on the same day.

"President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation this evening, Thursday 23 April 2020, at 20h30, on measures the country continues to undertake to contain the spread of the #coronavirus #Day28of Lockdown," read the tweet.

