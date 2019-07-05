South Africa

It's Makhura vs Mboweni as e-toll fight hits Twitter

By timeslive - 05 July 2019 - 21:27
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. File picture.
Image: DANIEL BORN

Gauteng premier David Makhura has thrown down the gauntlet to finance minister Tito Mboweni over e-tolls.

The premier - fresh from his state of the province address this week - tweeted that he had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa over the controversial toll road tax. And, he said, engagements between newly appointed transport minister Fikile Mbalula and himself had been “positive”.

While Makhura has previously called for e-tolls to be scrapped, Mboweni has been less in favour.

Makhura addressed this in his Friday evening tweet.

Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President,” Makhura said.

He was referencing recent popular posts by Mboweni in which he’s shared his cooking with his followers.

Following Makhura’s tweets, Mboweni appeared to openly threaten the Gauteng premier.

I am certain that the Premier of Gauteng knows that you have to be careful before you pick up a fight with a National Minister of Finance. The one who controls allocations! I would be careful if I were him. USER /CONSUMER PAYS!” he tweeted.

