It's Makhura vs Mboweni as e-toll fight hits Twitter
Gauteng premier David Makhura has thrown down the gauntlet to finance minister Tito Mboweni over e-tolls.
The premier - fresh from his state of the province address this week - tweeted that he had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa over the controversial toll road tax. And, he said, engagements between newly appointed transport minister Fikile Mbalula and himself had been “positive”.
I have referred the e-tolls matter to President@CyrilRamaphosa for final resolution; My engagements him and Minister @MbalulaFikile have been positive. Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President. #NoTurningBack— David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 5, 2019
While Makhura has previously called for e-tolls to be scrapped, Mboweni has been less in favour.
Makhura addressed this in his Friday evening tweet.
“Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President,” Makhura said.
He was referencing recent popular posts by Mboweni in which he’s shared his cooking with his followers.
Following Makhura’s tweets, Mboweni appeared to openly threaten the Gauteng premier.
“I am certain that the Premier of Gauteng knows that you have to be careful before you pick up a fight with a National Minister of Finance. The one who controls allocations! I would be careful if I were him. USER /CONSUMER PAYS!” he tweeted.
I am certain that the Premier of Gauteng knows that you have to be careful before you pick up a fight with a National Minister of Finance. The one who controls allocations! I would be careful if I were him. USER /CONSUMER PAYS!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 5, 2019