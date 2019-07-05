It's Makhura vs Mboweni as e-toll fight hits Twitter

While Makhura has previously called for e-tolls to be scrapped, Mboweni has been less in favour.

Makhura addressed this in his Friday evening tweet.

“Minister @tito_mboweni can continue to tweet as he cooks; he is a Minister, not the President,” Makhura said.

He was referencing recent popular posts by Mboweni in which he’s shared his cooking with his followers.

Following Makhura’s tweets, Mboweni appeared to openly threaten the Gauteng premier.

“I am certain that the Premier of Gauteng knows that you have to be careful before you pick up a fight with a National Minister of Finance. The one who controls allocations! I would be careful if I were him. USER /CONSUMER PAYS!” he tweeted.