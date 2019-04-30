Minister suspends nine officials for alleged involvement in fraud and corruption

Small business development minister Lindiwe Zulu has suspended nine officials for their alleged involvement in corruption and fraudulent activities.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on small business development Ruth Bhengu applauded Zulu's swift action against the officials, saying corruption in government should be uprooted and those fingered in the forensic report should be criminally charged.

“History will judge us harshly if we fail to remove corrupt officials who sabotage government programmes designed to uplift those who are poor and struggling to get out of poverty,’’ Bhengu said.