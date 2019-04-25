Contractor sues council for fraud

A Limpopo businessman has opened a case of fraud against the Maruleng local municipality for allegedly paying a subcontractor who did not do any work.

Hendrick Matwalane, a director at KSS investors (Pty) LTD, claims the municipality also fraudulently attached his signature on the payment form to release the funds to a sub-contractor who was never on site to do the job.

Matwalane was awarded a tender worth R4.2m to construct a road and pavement in Hlohlokwe village outside Hoedspruit in 2017, and the municipality has allegedly failed to pay him fully for the work done.

"Payments of R400,000 were fraudulently paid without my company's approval to the sub-contractor who did not do any work. My company has not been paid for the work done," he said.

The businessman claimed he was owed R1.2m by the municipality.