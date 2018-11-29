WATCH | Former Deputy Chief Justice Moseneke calls Jacob Zuma a ‘bumbling fool’

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke did not hold back last night when he addressed guests at a special farewell ceremony held in his honour at Wits University.

Moseneke served two six-year terms as Chancellor at Wits University since 2006.

In his address, the retired Deputy Chief Justice touched on a number of topics including the ‘fees must fall’ movement, racism and state capture.

“We went to sleep for 10 years and institutions were hollowed out,” he said.

“We all lost the guts to tell a bumbling fool who was sitting out there, acting as a president {that} he is a fool, tell him he’s incapable of doing (adhering to} the high ideals of our liberation struggle. As we failed to do that, we actually allowed so much devastation and poor people became poorer.”

