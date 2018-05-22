A year after losing the love of her life in a car crash last year‚ Joe Mafela's widow‚ Andornica Mafela‚ has opened up about how hard it has been living without the man who had been by her side for 46 years when he died.

Joe Mafela died in a car crash on the M1 North in Johannesburg and she told Drum magazine that she's still having a hard time living without her partner in crime.

"Now that he's gone‚ I feel stripped bare. But I'll forever be grateful I got to spend time with him. He was always so sweet‚ a loving husband and father‚" she said.

Mam'Andy‚ as she is affectionately called‚ explained that she trusted God to see her through the tough days but on a daily basis she and her children celebrated Joe's life.

The 68-year-old said she's "utterly heartbroken" that Joe won't spend her old age years with her.

"I called him papa. When I'm alone I sometimes talk to him as if he's sitting in the lounge with me. I can tell him that I'm still hurting because of the way he left me."

However‚ Andronica and her family said they were eternally grateful for the outpouring of love they have received since his passing.

Joe died age 75 and was celebrated for his massive contribution to the industry. The veteran actor mentored a lot of talent and was even honoured at the Durban International Film Festival last year.

Retribution‚ a 2011 award-winning thriller starring Joe‚ was shown in his honour.

"He (Joe) had previously always been known to most South Africans as a comedic giant‚ however in this film Joe took on a strong dramatic role and put in a good performance. We have decided on the film‚ and will be inviting members of the film to attend‚" the festival's spokesperson Noluthando Lamula told TshisaLIVE at the time.