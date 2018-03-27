Blankets made in China will be available for sale at a Soweto store and online from May‚ with the endorsement of politician Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Photographs of Nelson Mandela's ex wife posing with the blankets are being shared to market the R950 product (excluding courier fees).

The promotional material claims a purchase of "the Mama Winnie Mandela commemorative blanket brings an icon to life again and comfort in your heart and home!".

The blanket is imported to South Africa by Kingday Textiles‚ which states it has "a special relationship with Mama Winnie".

A launch event will be hosted in Diepkloof on Sunday‚ May 27.

A portion of the proceeds of each blanket will be donated to Madikizela-Mandela and her foundation to be used for youth development‚ the promoters state.

Mandela's children and grandchildren have previously become involved in various business interests‚ including wine and clothing.