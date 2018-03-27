Entertainment

SA-born director Liesl Tommy to helm Trevor Noah film

By Kyle Zeeman - 27 March 2018 - 09:33
Liesl Tommy
Image: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

South African-born director Liesl Tommy has signed on to direct a film about Trevor Noah's life and hinted at the movie being shot on our shores.

The film's executive producer Lupita Nyong'o‚ who will also play the role of Trevor's mother in the movie‚ confirmed the news on Twitter.

In a heartfelt post‚ Liesl said that she gave family members copies of Trevor's book for Christmas two years ago and was humbled to think that she would now be heading back to Mzansi to film a movie based on it.

"So‚ when I went home to Cape Town for Christmas in 2016 I gave my dad‚ my brother‚ and some uncles this book Born A Crime by Trevor Noah for Christmas presents. Little did I know I would one day be sharing this announcement. To think I’ll be shooting this feature film in South Africa...just no words."

Liesl has directed theatre shows across the US and earned a Tony nomination for directing Lupita in the play Eclipsed. This will be her film directing debut.

Trevor Noah's mother elated over movie

Trevor Noah's mother has voiced her delight at how their story is going to be immortalised.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Lupita Nyong’o to play Trevor Noah's mom in the movie 'Born a Crime'

Black Panther star and Oscar winner, Lupita Nyong’o, is set to play Trevor Noah’s mom Patricia in the film adaptation of his 2016 memoir ‘Born a ...
Entertainment
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...
Life Esidimeni families react after awarded R1.2-million compensation
X