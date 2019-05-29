A prayer for trees: For Kenyan tribes, saving forests is a sacred duty

As Tume Racha made tea for her grandchildren in the family's small wood-frame house woven from rags and camel hides, she talked about what her community holds most sacred: its trees.

Racha, 50, belongs to the Gabra tribe, which lives on both sides of the border between northern Kenya and southern Ethiopia. Its members believe the nearby Forole mountain is a holy sanctuary.

The community of herders pray to the mountain whenever they need rain, and cutting down its trees is forbidden. If anyone from Racha's village at the foot of the mountain is caught breaking that rule, they are cast out.

"Even children are taught from a young age that the trees within the village are not to be cut," said Racha.

Across Kenya, nature-worshipping tribes have taken on the responsibility of protecting their local forests.

And their grassroots actions are making a small but significant difference as the rest of the country works to combat deforestation and restore its depleted forests.

Climate scientists say preserving forests is a key way to keep climate change in check, as trees suck planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store the carbon until they are burned or rot, when it is released back into the air.