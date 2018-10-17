Congo accuses Angola of violent expulsions, Luanda denies

Congo's government accused Angolan authorities of violently expelling thousands of its citizens during a crackdown on artisanal diamond mining, but Angola said it had acted lawfully to protect its resources.

Congolese migrants and officials have said dozens of people were killed during an operation by Angolan security forces and an allied ethnic group this month. Angola denies this and says many Congolese migrants left voluntarily.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's government "condemns the human rights violations and the loss of human lives provoked by the expulsions," spokesman Lambert Mende said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The dispute comes at a time of worsening relations between the government of Congo's President Joseph Kabila and its erstwhile close ally.

Two decades ago, Angola stepped in to rescue Kabila's father, then president Laurent Kabila, from a Rwandan-backed rebel assault.

But Angola has recently become frustrated by Kabila junior's handling of several crises, including instability caused by his failure to step aside when his mandate ended in late 2016, and a conflict in Congo's Kasai province that sent thousands of refugees over the border.