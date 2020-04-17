READ IT NOW | Get the full April 17 edition of Sowetan – free

News

We're bringing you this edition online too

17 April 2020 - 09:47
Image: 123RF/karandaev/Sowetan

During SA's coronavirus lockdown, we are still printing and distributing the Sowetan newspaper every weekday as usual. However, there have been inevitable interruptions in our efforts to deliver to all the usual shops and other sellers.

Here's the good news: you can still read our April 17 edition online.

Click below to page through the edition or zoom in for easy reading. (On desktop, you can click the icon in the bottom right corner to expand your view to full screen.)

Articles from the newspaper are still published digitally on the SowetanLIVE website too, of course.

#UnitedApartSA | Don't forget to send us your lockdown video and you could win a R700 voucher:

UNITED APART | Send us your videos of lockdown life in SA to WIN

Now is the time for us to come together and unite, apart
2 weeks ago

