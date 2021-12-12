IN-DEPTH | What contraceptives are available in SA and which are most popular?

Discovery notes a cumulative decrease of about 29% from 2019 till now in the number of contraceptive claims. The dip is particularly acute in the past two years — which Nematswerani puts down to a reduction in the usage of healthcare services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Patients have feared potential exposure to Covid-19 infections while visiting healthcare facilities. We think this could be the reason we have seen this reduction during this time,” says Nematswerani.

Jonas suggests this decrease is echoed more broadly in the healthcare system, including the public sector. “Trends remain pretty much the same over the past years but Covid-19 may have worsened the matter,” she says. “Over a third (34%) reported the Covid-19 pandemic or the lockdown as the reason they were unable to access contraceptives.”

Choice of method

Melanie Pleaner, senior technical specialist in the Implementation Science Department at the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, says that the National Contraception Clinical Guidelines (2020) emphasise the importance of giving people a choice of contraceptive methods. “We have very progressive, enabling policies and guidelines, which speak to contraceptive choice and the need for an expanded method mix because research does show that the more choice you have, the more likely women are to use methods and to continue on methods as well,” she says.

Chief director for women and maternal health at the national department of health, Dr Manala Makua, says that each facility must offer at least five contraceptives, depending on choice and medical eligibility. This Western Cape government page sets out the options that should be available in the public sector and explains the pros and cons.

Jonas says that the most known and used methods in their survey were injectable contraceptives and male condoms, with only a third of people being aware of or using the pill.