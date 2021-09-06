Teach teens about contraceptives

Contraceptives play a vital roles in our lives. We have the right to get free contraceptives in our local clinics, hospitals, community centres, etc. We have different types of contraceptives such as female and male condoms, birth control pills and injection.

Healthcare workers shout at the teenagers who want to take condoms or birth control pills. So they end up having unprotected sexual intercourse out of fear of being humiliated at health facilities.

The minute they come back with a joey in the pouch, the shouting continues instead of teaching them how to use contraceptives correctly, and make things clear.

Parents must also do their research properly and teach their teenagers about contraceptives. Teachers must go deeper and straight talk about contraceptives, they must stop hiding information and say they are too young to hear some of the information, especially in primary schools.

The minute we fail to do so, the unqualified healthcare workers in the streets will preach the wrong information and by doing so the rate of teenager pregnancy will increase.

“An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest.” – Benjamin Franklin. Use of contraceptive prevents pregnancy-related health risks for women, especially for adolescent girls. Some contraceptives methods are up to 99% effective when perfectly used. Abstinence is the only birth control that is 100% effective and is also the best way to protect you against STDs.

Sara Makala, Three Rivers