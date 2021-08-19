NGOs overwhelmed with desperate, young, single mothers

Sex education should not only be the responsibility of girls, says social auxiliary worker for Songe Social Change Bongiswa Maliwa.



Maliwa on Wednesday told Sowetan that it was important for schools and society to educate boys about sex and teenage pregnancy – a role that has been largely put on girls’ shoulders...