NGOs overwhelmed with desperate, young, single mothers
Maliwa on Wednesday told Sowetan that it was important for schools and society to educate boys about sex and teenage pregnancy
Sex education should not only be the responsibility of girls, says social auxiliary worker for Songe Social Change Bongiswa Maliwa.
Maliwa on Wednesday told Sowetan that it was important for schools and society to educate boys about sex and teenage pregnancy – a role that has been largely put on girls’ shoulders...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.