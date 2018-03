Our charming President Cyril Ramaphosa has so far demonstrated that he is a man of his word, and action.

Our charmza president this week showed obstinate SARS commissioner Tom Moyane the door by suspending him, pending an inquiry, for the rampant

cockups at the revenue service.

Advocating the rooting out of corruption and clean governance from day one in office, SA's No1 showed Moyane who's the boss.