ANC Joburg branch secretary Thabiso Setona receives our crown of moegoe of the week for kicking a woman while she was down, during a protest outside Luthuli House.

Acting like a raging bull, the burly Setona could not hold back even when he was being begged for mercy.

You couldn't find no better moegoe, that Wathint'abafazi Wathinta Imbokodo.