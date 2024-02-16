Maleka eyes another win against on-song Magesi

“The first win of the new year. It shows that whatever we have been working on during the mini pre-season friendlies, it does pay off,” he said. “They did very well and I’m proud of the boys.”
Marumo Gallants will be eager to register another victory when they host Magesi in the Motsepe Foundation Championship at Isak Steyl Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm.
Gallants recorded a victory in their first match this year when they beat Venda Football Club 1-0 at home on Wednesday.
Coach Mpho Maleka, who was pleased with the outcome against Venda, said they will have to plan differently against Magesi to get all three points.
“We will have to look at how Magesi played yesterday [Tuesday], and we will have to plan again because every game is different,” Maleka told the club media department.
“So, the approach will be different, yes. What I can say is that well-done to the boys, they stuck to the game plan [against Venda] as much as they have been having some stress on how they can come out from the danger zone.
“We worked on their mental strength. Their capabilities and everything that has to do with us being able to win the match.”
Magesi will also be searching for successive wins after starting the year with a 2-0 win over JDR in their midweek match in Soshanguve and will want to build on that.
That victory saw them move to third on the table above Baroka, who drew 1-1 with Platinum Rovers on Wednesday and are three behind log leaders Orbit College.
Maleka feels that their win is the result of the hard work they have been doing during the Africa Cup of Nations break.
