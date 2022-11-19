×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Transnet reopens one line on North corridor

By Reuters - 19 November 2022 - 10:00
Transnet says freight rail teams are working to clear the staged trains and backlog.
Transnet says freight rail teams are working to clear the staged trains and backlog.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Transnet said on Saturday it has reopened one of the two lines on the North corridor which was closed earlier this month after the derailment of a train carrying export coal.

It said operations have commenced and Freight Rail teams are working to clear the staged trains and backlog.

Insufficient rail capacity and poorly maintained infrastructure have been hurdles for mining companies which have been seeking to export more coal as demand surges following an EU ban on fossil fuel imports from Russia.

Transnet says main coal line to be reopened by Monday after derailment

Transnet Freight Rail says its northern corridor, the country's main coal railway line, is expected to be fully operational by Monday, almost two ...
News
1 day ago

Why the SIU is going after German tech company SAP

The Special Investigating Unit says a German technology company bribed the Guptas to obtain a lucrative Eskom contract.
News
22 hours ago

Three Eswatini nationals who stole Transnet cable get 15 years in jail

Three Eswatini nationals who cut and stole 67m of contact wire belonging to Transnet in October last year have each been sentenced to 15 years’ ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm