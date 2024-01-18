×

WATCH | Matric class of 2023 results announcement

By Staff Reporter - 18 January 2024 - 09:45

Courtesy of SABC News

The department of basic education is set to release the National Senior Certificate results for the class of 2023 on Thursday evening. 

The announcement follows the release of the Independent Examinations Board candidates' results, who achieved an overall pass rate of 98.46%.

Top matric achievers overcame lack of facilities, equipment and power cuts

One of the 2023 matric top achievers who was among a group of pupils hosted by minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga at a breakfast on ...
5 hours ago

Jubilation as matrics arrive for breakfast with minister Motshekga

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga has arrived at the MTN Innovation Centre ahead of the congratulatory breakfast with the 2023 matric top ...
12 hours ago

Impressive 98.46% pass rate for IEB matric class of 2023

Private school pupils who wrote the National Senior Certificate through the Independent Examinations Board achieved a 98.46% pass rate in the 2023 ...
14 hours ago

WATCH | Class of 2023 share stories of hopes and dreams

As the date of the matric results announcement approaches, many learners from the class of 2023 are going through feelings of anxiety, nervousness ...
2 days ago

Options available if you want to improve matric results

While many school leavers will celebrate their achievements, some will be left feeling despondent for failing to attain their desired results.
1 day ago

2023 Matric results announcement
