Sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa says he is considering taking steps to against the “abhorrent and unpatriotic” political advertisement by the DA which shows a burning South African flag.
In a statement on Tuesday, Kodwa said he had instructed officials in his department to urgently advise him on the recourse government could take when national symbols were denigrated and desecrated.
On Monday, Kodwa condemned the advert.
“The desecration of national symbols should not be part of election campaigning and should not be tolerated in any instance. We are taking steps to ensure that there are consequences for such actions. It is our duty to ensure the protection of our national symbols which are a product of our hard-earned democracy,” Kodwa said.
Zizi Kodwa wants to take steps against DA for its 'burning flag' TV ad
'It is our duty to ensure the protection of our national symbols'
Image: Ashley Vlotman
