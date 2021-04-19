Siblings accuse stepmom for faking final document

Murdered doctor's children ask court to nullify 'forged' will

The children of the late Highlands Park team doctor Godfrey Sankubele Dire, 62, who was found murdered in Sasolburg, Free State, in 2018, have dragged their stepmother to court for allegedly forging his will.



Dire’s mistress Malibyane Maoeng is serving a 15 years' prison term after she was found guilty of possession of the doctor’s car and using his credit card to purchase furniture...