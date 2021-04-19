Siblings accuse stepmom for faking final document
Murdered doctor's children ask court to nullify 'forged' will
The children of the late Highlands Park team doctor Godfrey Sankubele Dire, 62, who was found murdered in Sasolburg, Free State, in 2018, have dragged their stepmother to court for allegedly forging his will.
Dire’s mistress Malibyane Maoeng is serving a 15 years' prison term after she was found guilty of possession of the doctor’s car and using his credit card to purchase furniture...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.