South Africa

Enyobeni tavern duo fined R5,000 each, set to seek aid to pay

By TimesLIVE - 23 February 2024 - 12:40
Enyobeni tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu were found legally liable for the sale of alcohol to one minor, even though they were not on the premises, due to a lack of proper access control. File image
Image: Ziyanda Zweni

Enyobeni tavern's owner and operational manager Vuyokazi and her husband Siyakhangela Ndevu have been sentenced to fines of R5,000 each, with the alternative of 100 days' imprisonment.

They were convicted in the East London regional court on Wednesday for being liable for the sale of alcohol to a 17-year-old, who testified in the trial. 

Sentencing was handed down on Friday by magistrate Kevin von Bratt.

After querying whether they were in a position to pay the fine, he ruled “the matter will be referred to the Prisoners' Friend so arrangements can be made for deferment and payment over a suitable period”.

The tavern became notorious after the death of 21 schoolchildren during a “pens down” party in June 2022. The government said suffocation due to overcrowding was the likely cause of death. 

Von Bratt said while he understood the community's anger over the loss of life, the case before him was a contravention of the Liquor Act. The issue of responsibility for the minors' deaths is yet to be determined.

