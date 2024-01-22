An internal investigation has been launched into a clip showing a police van being impounded by traffic officials in the Free State.
The video of the incident has been shared widely on social media. In it, onlookers watch as traffic officers load the vehicle onto an impound truck in a busy city centre.
Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earl confirmed that the incident took place on Monday morning in front of the SAPS provincial head office in Bloemfontein.
“It seems as if it [vehicle] double parked in front of the building. The circumstances will be investigated.
“The provincial commissioner [has] already ordered the immediate commander to embark on an internal investigation, and this will dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
WATCH | Probe launched after 'double parked' SAPS van impounded in Free State
Image: GARETH WILSON
“Members of the SA Police Service are always cautioned before they are authorised to drive state vehicles to abide by all prescripts of the Road Traffic Act, unless there is any emergency prompting them not to, and that must be done with caution without putting the lives of others in danger,” she added.
This is the second time in weeks that a police van has been caught on the wrong side of the law.
Two weeks back, an on-duty KwaZulu-Natal police officer was caught on video buying grain from a civilian before loading it onto a police vehicle.
Police also confirmed an internal investigation into the matter.
TimesLIVE
