All eight provisionally face 12 charges, including malicious damage to property, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm. They have denied the charges. They had asked for bail of between R1,000 and R2,000.
On Wednesday proceedings kicked off with the withdrawal of the three legal representatives for the accused and the introduction of one counsel for all eight men.
Mbhoni Mahlaule, Xabiso Shotshonganye and Fanie Kabini represented the officers during their successful bail bid but on Wednesday they were replaced by Grayne Sekhasimbe.
Prosecutor Elize le Roux then outlined the outstanding matters in the state's investigation as she requested a postponement.
“There are two cellphone records outstanding. We should receive that shortly. The identity parade, which I've arranged with new counsel, and a few statements are also outstanding.
“The investigation is nearing completion so we want to make one housekeeping arrangement. I've already made an arrangement with Mr Sekhasimbe for conducting the identity parade on October 18. That date is suitable for all parties,” she said.
New lawyer takes on VIP cop assault case as date for ID parade is scheduled
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The case against eight VIP protection officers allegedly linked to an assault on the N1 highway in July has been postponed after their brief court appearance on Wednesday.
This as the state requested more time to finalise outstanding issues in its investigation.
The eight men appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court before magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhasibe.
Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamiseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada were last month granted R10,000 bail each as the state came under fire for “prematurely” putting a case on the court roll that was “weak” and “frail”.
Mashatile was in VIP convoy but did not witness assault — Bheki Cele
State confident it has ‘overwhelming evidence’ against VIP cops in N1 assault
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane clarified the change in tune by the state on the issue of the ID parade.
The state had on a previous occasion indicated it had no intention to conduct a parade to allow the three victims to identify their alleged assailants.
“We've since reconsidered our position. We have consulted with some witnesses and arranged a date for the identity parade to be conducted,” Mjonondwane said.
The state also confirmed the accused would remain masked, as they have on previous occasions, by mutual agreement between the state and defence until an identity parade is conducted.
The case is due to resume in November.
