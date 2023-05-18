×

South Africa

Special police team to probe shooting at home of Mpumalanga mayor

18 May 2023 - 13:33
Police have urged anyone with information on the shooting at the mayor of Lekwa municipality's home to come forward. File image
Image: Gareth Wilson

The Mpumalanga police commissioner has appointed a team to investigate a shooting on Wednesday at the home of Lekwa municipality mayor Delani Thabethe in Standerton. 

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli confirmed an attempted murder case has been opened and is under investigation after the victim escaped unharmed and no arrests have yet been made. 

“A team of investigators has been assembled under the leadership of the provincial commissioner of [police] in Mpumalanga Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela. 

Police urged anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or send information via the MySAPS app.

Information will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

On Thursday, SowetanLIVE reported Thabethe narrowly escaped an attempt on his life when two gunmen shot at him outside his home.  

Thabethe was leaving his home to go to a shop when he was ambushed by the gunmen. 

TimesLIVE

