Some protesting University of the Witwatersrand students turned to violence as they moved between campuses in Johannesburg on Thursday.
They are protesting about the exclusion of students who are unable to pay historical debt, rendering them unable to register for the academic year.
Student Representative Council (SRC) president Aphiwe Mnyamana said: “We will not stop our demonstrations until our demands are met.
“As students, we are protesting peacefully. We handed in a memorandum to the university, but they said classes will resume as normal, meaning they are not taking us seriously.”
IN PICS | Protesting Wits students clash with security, block roads and disrupt lectures
Image: Alaister Russell
