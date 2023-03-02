×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Wits protesters trashing CBD, intimidating shopkeepers into closing

By Rorisang Kgosana and Thabo Tshabalala - 02 March 2023 - 13:59
Students tried to force their way into the Wits Great Hall, but were held back by security guards.
Students tried to force their way into the Wits Great Hall, but were held back by security guards.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala/TimesLIVE

The protest by Wits students has become chaotic, with groups turning violent as they move between campuses.

In Braamfontein, shopkeepers were intimidated into closing their doors, street poles were torn down and rubbish was strewn across the streets. 

A small group is still at the Empire and Yale entrance, where the day started with a barricade of burning tyres and rocks intended to shut down the campus. Police and Johannesburg metro police were on the scene.

Students and security officers were also involved in a scuffle outside the university’s Great Hall.

Their aim was to move their protest inside the venue, demanding the vice-chancellor address them. Security guards protected the premises from the students, some in masks and balaclavas.

SRC president Aphiwe Mnyamana said: “We will not stop our demonstrations until our demands are met. As students, we are protesting peacefully. We handed in a memorandum to the university, but they said classes will resume as normal, meaning they are not taking us seriously.”

TimesLIVE

Strike to continue until Wits meets our demands — students

Wits University students have vowed to continue with their protests over financial exclusion, historical debt and lack of funding.
News
10 hours ago

Wits students protest 'accommodation crisis and financial exclusion'

Scores of students at Wits University have shut the main entrance to the campus due to protests against "financial exclusion and lack of ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

"A terrible night": At least 32 dead and 85 injured in fiery Greek train ...
Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure