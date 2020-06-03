Nearly R8bn paid to 1.5-million Gauteng workers in Covid-19 UIF benefits

Of the R16.5bn that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has disbursed as part of the Covid-19 temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters), almost half has gone to Gauteng, where 1,516,441 workers have benefited.

This is out of the 3,464,124 workers who have been beneficiaries of the scheme across the country.

The total amount paid out in Gauteng is R7.91bn.

"The workers who have been given the cash injection had their claims lodged by 111,385 employers," said department of employment and labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane.