40,000 could be dead in SA by end of the year due to Covid-19 - Modelling Consortium

Over 40,000 people could die from coronavirus in South Africa by the end of the year.

This is according to predictions by a team of modelling experts who projected that Covid-19 could still wreak havoc in the country by November. The Covid-19 Modelling Consortium presented data that informs how the government deals with the virus and have predicted at least 1,4 million infections by November and over 40,000 deaths.

As it stands, 18,003 cases and 339 deaths have been confirmed in the country, but the experts predict a gradual spike in numbers towards the end of the year. Lead by Dr Sheetal Silal of the Modelling and Simulation hub, the team also predicted that a large number of coronavirus patients will need to be taken into intensive care unit (ICU) across the country. They said that the need for ICU will most probably be greater than the current capacity and have recommended that the government procures more beds.