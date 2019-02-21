Police attacked, officers' houses torched in North West protest

Three houses were torched, a police station was damaged and officers were attacked after violence erupted in Bloemhof, in the North West.

Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane told TimesLIVE on Thursday that a group of community members gathered at the police station on Wednesday evening and demanded the release of six people who had been arrested for assault.

The six were arrested during a police operation on Tuesday evening.

“There was confrontation between them and the police. They pelted the police station and our members with stones. Our members eventually managed to (disperse) them,” Tselanyane said.

The community members then headed to the local township, where they torched three houses occupied by police officers.

Tselanyane said one house was burnt to ashes, while the other two were badly damaged.

The community members also pelted police cars patrolling the area.

On Thursday morning, they blocked several roads and prevented people from going to work.

Schools in the town were also closed.