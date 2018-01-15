The family of slain former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa still believe that he did not die from gunshot wounds he sustained during an ambush in July last year but was poisoned.

Despite an autopsy ruling out poison as the cause of death‚ his cousin Lwazi Magaqa told the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into the political killings in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday that they believed that Magaqa was poisoned.

“We believe he was poisoned. Sindiso was shot on the lower body‚ more especially in the legs. At the time of his death he was about to start physiotherapy. It was a shock to the family he died because of stomach problems‚” he testified.

Lwazi Magaqa‚ 50‚ repeated the same claims during an interview with the media after his testimony to the commission.

“We don’t believe that Sindiso was killed by the bullets he sustained because the bullets hit him from the knees down to the ankles. Now it is complicated that someone who was shot in the legs can suffer from a stomach ache and die. It’s not his injuries that killed him. We suspect something.”

He revealed that they had communicated their suspicions to the police and that they were now pinning their hopes on the results from the toxicology tests being done in Pretoria.

However‚ he told the commission that he had heard that results from Pretoria had been communicated to the family in December and had reached the same conclusion as those conducted at the Gale Street Mortuary in Durban‚ which ruled out poison as the cause of Magaqa’s death.