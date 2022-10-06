×

News

Journalist's suspension lifted: misconduct couldn't be established

06 October 2022 - 21:41
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A City Press journalist had his suspension lifted by the company after it couldn't prove allegations of misconduct against him. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

One of two journalists suspended by City Press on August 30 pending the completion  of a disciplinary investigation has returned to work.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE understands the pair was placed on suspension for allegedly trying to extort money from a person they were writing a story about.

But in a letter dated October 6, the HR manager at Media24 told one of the reporters  misconduct could not be confirmed after an internal investigation into the matter.

The letter stated that the reporter's suspension was lifted as of Thursday and that he may enter the work premises, report for duty and continue with the company  business.

The reporter’s access to internal email platforms  was restored and his access card and other company equipment returned to him.

TimesLIVE

