SPOTLIGHT | Monster showdown in 'Godzilla X Kong'; Sean Penn thrills in 'Asphalt City'; family movies galore

This week’s Spotlight episode has your holidays covered, with loads of big screen action nationwide that will keep the whole family entertained (and hopefully off their small screens for a few hours!)

The long-awaited showdown between the MonsterVerse’s well-known rivals finally arrives at cinemas everywhere as Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (Imax/3D/4D) hits screens. In the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and fifth film in the franchise, Kong encounters more of his species in the Hollow Earth and must unite with Godzilla to stop their tyrannical leader, Skar King, from destroying the planet. Directed by Adam Wingard, the fast-paced thrill fest stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle and Dan Stevens.

French filmmaker Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, best known for Johnny Mad Dog, (winner of Prix de I’Espoir at Cannes) brings the 2008 novel, Black Flies, to cinema screens in Asphalt City. Young paramedic Ollie Cross (Tye Sheridan) navigates his first year on New York’s harsh inner-city streets. Partnering with uncompromising veteran paramedic, Gene Rutkovsky (Sean Penn), Ollie is confronted with life and death decisions where trust is tested and ethical lines blurred. A quality suspense adaptation that also stars Michael Pitt, Gbenga Akinnagbe and Mike Tyson.

If your thirst for action is still not quenched, there are loads more thrilling movies to keep you out of trouble during the holidays. The epic Dune: Part 2 is still captivating audiences locally and across the globe, and Jungle Bunch 2, Kung Fu Panda and Wonka are providing loads of laughs and adventures for the whole family. If scary stuff is more your thing, then Imaginary has been getting votes from die-hard horror fans. Don’t miss the big award winners from this year’s Oscars, with Oppenheimer, Poor Things, The Holdovers and The Zone of Interest all still playing at cinemas.