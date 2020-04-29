Kaizer Chiefs' Kearyn Baccus eager for action

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus supports the idea of playing the remaining games behind closed doors, believing Amakhosi can finish strongly, having shown signs of regression before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Before the campaign was indefinitely suspended due to Covid-19 last month, Amakhosi were, after 22 matches, sitting on top of the table on 48 points, four ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

Prior to the unprecedented suspension of the league programme, Chiefs surprisingly lost their last game at home to bottom club AmaZulu.

On the other hand, Sundowns won their last four, proving beyond doubt they have what it takes to topple Chiefs, should they continue to stumble.

Even so, Baccus is still confident Chiefs can still retain their top spot when the campaign resumes. The Amakhosi midfielder has advocated for the remaining matches to be played without the fans.

"I would like to finish and play the remaining games behind closed doors if possible, if not then it's up to the PSL board to make the big decisions on what [is] the right thing to do for the league," Baccus said.

"I think we can definitely finish the league strong and finish close to the top spot. I would like to win the league with Chiefs."

The 28-year-old midfielder, who joined the Glamour Boys from Australian side Melbourne City just before the start of the season, has one goal and four assists in the league this season.