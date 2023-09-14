First things first though. He has had to reacquaint himself with a position he has not played in since 2018.
He's hoping to get seamlessly back in the saddle.
“In 2014 when I came to France, I came to play hooker. Second year I was flank, third year I was hooker again, then I moved to flank again. I’ve been in and out with hooker training, but hopefully it's like riding a bike. If I get the opportunity to play there I can just jump back on,” he said.
“I’ve never tasted it [playing hooker] at Test-match level, that’s the reality. I've been training there for two years now with the Boks.”
Fourie has played an integral part in the Stormers' success story over the past two seasons. He has found a second lease on life and it is taking him places. He can't quite explain why his second wind has given him more oomph than the first.
“I can't put my finger on why I still feel good and still can run with the young guys. I did gymnastics for nine years and I'm not the biggest guy doing all the weights in the gym — probably I can write it up to those two.”
Fourie ready for first Bok Test at hooker aged 37
Veteran takes aim at Romania threat
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Deon Fourie is in for an early birthday gift. His big celebration is on September 25 but before that he'll have reason to cheer when he makes his first start at hooker for the Springboks when they play Romania in their Rugby World Cup clash in Bordeaux on Sunday.
At the age of 37 he's no Lucy Jordan and he'll happily forego a sports car in Paris for the opportunity to lift the Webb Ellis Cup there on October 28.
First things first though. He has had to reacquaint himself with a position he has not played in since 2018.
He's hoping to get seamlessly back in the saddle.
“In 2014 when I came to France, I came to play hooker. Second year I was flank, third year I was hooker again, then I moved to flank again. I’ve been in and out with hooker training, but hopefully it's like riding a bike. If I get the opportunity to play there I can just jump back on,” he said.
“I’ve never tasted it [playing hooker] at Test-match level, that’s the reality. I've been training there for two years now with the Boks.”
Fourie has played an integral part in the Stormers' success story over the past two seasons. He has found a second lease on life and it is taking him places. He can't quite explain why his second wind has given him more oomph than the first.
“I can't put my finger on why I still feel good and still can run with the young guys. I did gymnastics for nine years and I'm not the biggest guy doing all the weights in the gym — probably I can write it up to those two.”
Crouched at the ruck in exacting a steal is pretty much the lingering image that has helped propel Fourie in the estimation of the coaches and selectors who matter.
On the eve of their RWC quarterfinal against the Springboks in Paris in 1999, former England flank Neil Back was endearingly described by a former coach as performing his primary role crouched like a pig farmer perennially with his hands in the sh*t, and Fourie, it has to be said, is not averse to rolling up his sleeves.
He's ready to throw at his jumpers and whatever Romania darts his way.
“They're playing against the previous World Cup champions. They'll want to prove to themselves and to their country they still are a good team and they've got good players.
“They'll definitely come out with pride and energy to put their marker down,” he said about Romania.
Springboks’ injured Etzebeth can be ready for Ireland
Springboks’ jersey leaves some with the blues
Etzebeth says he’s fine as major Boks ticked in Provence
Jaded Boks find second-half mojo to clinch opener
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos