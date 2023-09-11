For a while though, in front of 63 566 spectators for the first time in their away jerseys at the RWC, the Boks looked hyper jaded.
Jaded Boks find second-half mojo to clinch opener
Scotland fight bravely but SA show why they are world champs
Image: ReutersPETER CZIBORRA
The Springboks were forced to revert to a dog eared page in their playbook to eventually subdue Scotland 18-3 in their Rugby World Cup opener at Stade Velodrome last night.
If at first you don’t succeed, bash again and again... was more or less the uncomplicated methodology they applied but they were forced to wait for their bounty.
Scotland stoutly defended their castle for the first 45 minutes but eventually in the face of near unrelenting Springbok pressure, Gregor Townsend’s team yielded.
The victory would have eased many green, or should that be hyper jade, nerves as the defending champions can now set their sight on Paris and a clash with Ireland for supremacy in a group long dubbed the Pool of Death.
The victory does give them the luxury to dig deeper into their squad for the matches against Romania in Bordeaux and Tonga at this stadium at the start of next month.
For a while though, in front of 63 566 spectators for the first time in their away jerseys at the RWC, the Boks looked hyper jaded.
A hot and steamy afternoon in France’s second city became tight and tense as the second half started with the Boks, despite their large claim of territory and possession, holding a slender 6-3 lead.
Scotland’s teams have made steady headway in the United Rugby Championship (URC). Their forwards have proved adept at meeting the physical confrontation South African teams have presented them.
That showed in the first half as Scotland stood their ground as the Bok pack kept knocking.
There were earlier warning signs before Scotland sent a chilling message down Springbok spines on the cusp of halftime when they scrummed the World Champions off the ball on their own feed. The ensuing penalty presented Russell his first attempt at goal and he gratefully accepted to half the deficit to 6-3.
Scotland, you’d think, would have gone down the tunnel re-energised. Crucially, however, the Boks earned a scrum penalty with the first set piece of the second half and though that missed the Boks seemed hellbent on kicking Scotland’s door down.
Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese and Frans Malherbe helped bend Scotland’s first line of defence and eventually something had to give. Pieter-Steph du Toit applied the finishing touches and Scotland looked increasingly vulnerable.
There were times, however, when the Boks did not make it easy for themselves
The Boks converted just three attempts out of seven from the kicking tee and that will invite more scrutiny in the coming days.
Eben Etzebeth departing the scene prematurely by his standards would have been a concern.
