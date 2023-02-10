“Overall the squad has been playing extremely good cricket, the build-up towards the world cup has been great and everybody knows what’s at stake.
"I think for us we just have to keep creating an environment where they can excel and showcase their cricket and show what they can do, especially in front of their home supporters," Moreeng said.
The Proteas mentor said that they have covered all their bases and are happy with the balance of the team, which is heavily reliant on all-rounders such as Luus, Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon.
"There’s enough experience and youth and versatile players. We have a squad full of all-rounders now, players that can bat or bowl in any position," said Moreeng looking at the make-up of his team.
"In the team, we have match-winning players; a few of them have experience and have done it at the domestic level and for their teams. On any given day, depending on the surface and conditions, we can plan accordingly because we have had all our dots covered on what we will need on specific days," he said.
Moreeng honoured to lead Proteas in home world cup
SA side boasts all-rounders for T20 event
Momentum Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng says the players know that the stakes are high for them as they will be playing in a home world cup.
The Proteas will open their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign tomorrow against Sri Lanka at Newlands (7pm) and there are huge expectations for them to have a good tournament.
There will also be a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Moreeng as the coach as well as his captain Suné Luus. How they approach the tournament and perform will be put under a microscope during the duration of the competition.
Even with the pressure hovering around him, Moreeng is embracing the moment of going to a home world cup as the coach.
“It’s an honour for me as the coach. We work hard as coaches daily and when moments like this come, you have to sit back and cherish the opportunity, it’s a privilege. Not every coach can say they were part of a home world cup and able to lead such a talented group of players," Moreeng said when speaking to Sowetan.
Moreeng's side heads into the world cup with impressive form; they won the Tri Series which featured India and the West Indies. In their warm-up matches, they lost the first to England by 17 runs and beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in their last preparation encounter.
SA vice-captain Tryon says team is upbeat ahead of T20 World Cup
