WATCH | Meet the ghost divers on the hunt for one of the ocean’s greatest killers

Most divers head underwater to witness the diverse beauty of marine life. Not ghost divers.

Led by Dutch conservationist Pascal van Erp, they go in search of lost and abandoned fishing equipment that haunt the ocean, entangling and killing up to 650 000 animals every year.

Van Erp began his diving journey in 2005 before qualifying as a technical diver. While exploring the North Sea, he witnessed the impact of marine debris.

“Old fishing gear is among the greatest killers in our ocean,” Van Erp says.

By ridding the seas of waste, he’s reducing the amount of marine life who become trapped in what is referred to as the ‘circle of death’.

“Fishing gear is very smart,” Van Erp explains. “Even when it's getting lost, it’s still doing its job.” Old nets and lines ensnare fish while creatures such as seals, crabs, and lobsters also get caught. “Every year, 640 000 tonnes of fishing equipment is abandoned in our oceans,” Van Erp says. “We couldn’t let that go.”

So he began dedicating his dives to the removal of nets and established the Ghost Fishing Foundation in 2012.

Now called Ghost Diving, the collective of 200 volunteer divers in partnership with the NPO Healthy Seas have created a system to gather nets from across the oceans. “We brought them here, we have to get them out too,” Van Erp says.

So far, their teams have been able to recover over 585 tonnes of lost fishing gear, and with it they’re giving the circle of death a creative turnaround.

“It is not only about taking waste out of the ocean but making sure it has a completely recycled new life,” Van Erp explains.

The nylon from fishing nets is spun by fibre manufacturer Aquafil into a regenerated yarn used by global fashion and homeware brands to make anything from swimwear and socks to carpets.

With many coastal communities dependent on fishing as a source of food and income, it’s imperative to employ more sustainable methods of harvesting.