Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has once again misled the residents and prospective crime prevention wardens about their employment status. During his state of the province address (Sopa), he announced that more than 6,000 crime prevention wardens who have been trained are now permanently employed.
However, during his oral response to the DA's questions in the Gauteng provincial legislature this week, he stated that for the crime prevention wardens to be employed permanently, they needed to undergo further training to become peace officers.
This indicates that Lesufi is aware that the training received by the crime prevention wardens did not meet the requirements for them to become peace officers and be permanently employed.
The premier is using crime prevention wardens to score political points ahead of the elections next month.
This has given false hope to the crime prevention wardens, and the Gauteng provincial government has no choice but to ensure that the criteria are fulfilled and the crime wardens are employed permanently, as set out by the national department of justice and the department of police.
Furthermore, the crime prevention wardens does not form any part of the provincial crime prevention strategy. It appears as if the premier is hoping that having a large number of feet on the ground will help to fight crime, which is not the case.
A DA government has a plan to rescue Gauteng from the jaws of crime. We will replicate the LEAP programme in the Western Cape, which has seen huge inroads in reducing crime.
Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng premier candidate
READER LETTER | Lesufi misleads residents, wardens about job status
