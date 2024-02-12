President Cyril Ramaphosa’s creativity is to be admired. He wove a fairytale of a Tintswalo who was ultimately saved by the benevolence of “the party”.
It made for riveting viewing as Ramaphosa broke character, showing a bit of emotion. Reality hit us squarely between the eyes the next day. When the state of the nation address becomes a theatre to project fables, half-truths and innuendo, then it is as clear as daylight that the government of the day is no longer fit to govern.
The time is now for level heads and clear thinkers to assert the view that the country desperately needs a political party to impose a fabulous new adventure, which will bring about prosperity and realistic hope.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | We need realistic hope, not the ANC's fairytales
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s creativity is to be admired. He wove a fairytale of a Tintswalo who was ultimately saved by the benevolence of “the party”.
It made for riveting viewing as Ramaphosa broke character, showing a bit of emotion. Reality hit us squarely between the eyes the next day. When the state of the nation address becomes a theatre to project fables, half-truths and innuendo, then it is as clear as daylight that the government of the day is no longer fit to govern.
The time is now for level heads and clear thinkers to assert the view that the country desperately needs a political party to impose a fabulous new adventure, which will bring about prosperity and realistic hope.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | NHI will certainly benefit all citizens
READER LETTER | SAHRC made wrong call on riots that cost SA billions
READER LETTER | Make reading, writing accessible via digital platforms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos