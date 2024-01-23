×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Crowd frenzy over Malema at Liberian president's inauguration

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 23 January 2024 - 11:40
EFF President Julius Malema with newly elected Liberian President Joseph Boakai.
EFF President Julius Malema with newly elected Liberian President Joseph Boakai.
Image: Julius Malema/X

Liberian security officials battled to keep a frenzied crowd away from Julius Malema during a paparazzi moment while attending the inauguration of the country’s newly elected president Joseph Boakai on Monday. 

Malema arrived in the country on Sunday to attend Boakai’s inauguration in Monrovia. 

The red berets leader encountered a crowd, pushing to get to him, when he made his way to a car to leave the venue. The security officials and EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo had their hands full trying to avoid a stampede and had to push people back to prevent them reaching Malema.

During the frenzy the EFF leader was all smiles as some people managed to force their way through the crowd and take pictures of him. The EFF leadership, with much difficulty, eventually made it to the car and drove away.

This was not the only dramatic scene during Boakai’s inauguration. The 79-year-old president’s speech had to be cut short after he suffered heat exhaustion.

Malema, speaking to the media before the inauguration, warned Liberian MPs to hold the incoming president and ministers accountable. 

“They must not be sweethearts of the president and ministers. They must look after the resources of the people by holding those in the executive accountable. If you are an MP and you seek favours and want to be liked by the president or minister, you must know you have already failed,” he said.

Malema told members of EFF Liberia to make the “most noise” against corruption. 

“We are in parliament to make sure democracy works. Democracy can only work if the resources of the state are looked after. How do we ensure that? Parliament must always watch over the executive on how it uses state resources. If it uses state resources for family benefit [or] friends' benefit, then EFF MPs must make sure they make the loudest noise against corruption.” 

Here are some reactions from social media:

TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Zuma in denial that the ANC is dead, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says former president Jacob Zuma is in denial that the governing party is dead — and if EFF members “try what Zuma did to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ngizwe Mchunu renews attack on Malema as EFF woos KZN voters

Within just six months controversial radio host Ngizwe Mchunu went from hugging and publicly embracing Julius Malema to calling him a “political ...
News
1 week ago

‘It was just a symbol’ — axed EFF Merafong chief whip on ANC/EFF T-shirt swap blunder

What was supposed to be a proud “homecoming” for EFF members to the ANC in Merafong in Johannesburg at the weekend has been labelled a “grand ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 January 2024
Launch of the 4th Annual South African Government Leaders on X Report