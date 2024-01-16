×

South Africa

Cape businesswoman Nicole Johnson’s bail application rejected after ‘new facts’ found to be ‘fabricated’

By kim swartz - 16 January 2024 - 16:48
Ralph Stanfield and his partner Nicole Johnson at a previous court appearance. File photo.
Image: Die Burger/Gallo Images

Cape Town businesswoman Nicole Johnson, partner of alleged underworld figure Ralph Stanfield, was denied bail on Tuesday after presenting "new facts" the court found to be "fabricated" and "misleading".

Johnson, 36, made a fresh bail application at the Cape Town magistrate’s court, arguing she needed to be with her daughter, whose health had deteriorated, and return to running her businesses.

She told the court her daughter's physical and emotional health had taken a toll since her mother's incarceration and was not keeping meals down.

Johnson's mother has been looking after Stanfield and Johnson's two children during their incarceration.

She told the court she needed to be with her daughter as she had lost weight, had not eaten for two weeks and missed days of school.

Magistrate Alida Theart found Johnson had not stated in her initial bail application that her daughter was sick, given that she claimed she had been ill for a while, nor was any supporting evidence provided by the school, a social worker or an affidavit.

Theart said Johnson had not mentioned to the social worker that her daughter suffered  from anxiety and intended to mislead the court by fabricating her health conditions.

Johnson, franchise owner of two beauty salons and a station, told the court: "Without me business will fail."

She said her Sorbet stores were “going down” after the lease agreements were terminated. However, the court found both stores were operating as usual.

Johnson also argued she was the only person who could change the petrol prices at her fuel station but the court received evidence indicating otherwise.

The court found Johnson had lied to vehicle tracking company Tracker to locate a  BMW driven by an employee she had accused of theft. The vehicle owner's cellphone was stolen during a subsequent altercation.

Theart rejected the bail application on the basis the court had been mislead.

TimesLIVE

