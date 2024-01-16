The daughter of an education department circuit manager in Limpopo who was gunned down in what initially appeared to be a house robbery has appeared in court alongside two other suspects.
Mologadi Mehlape is the daughter of Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape, 56, who was fatally shot at home in Mankweng Zone I, outside Polokwane, on December 28.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the 28-year-old, as well as Hlolofelo Mogotlane, 33, and Tshepo Ranoto, 34, appeared in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Monday, facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The case was postponed to January 22 for formal bail applications.
Mehlape was arrested on Thursday. The two male suspects were arrested early on Saturday in Zebediela by a team of investigators, including a tracking team and murder and robbery unit members. The team collaborated with private security companies during the operation.
During the arrest, a double cab Ford Ranger, which was allegedly used to commit the crime, was confiscated.
More arrests are expected as police investigations continue, Ledwaba said.
Initial reports of the murder stated the daughter was ambushed when she returned from a function and forced inside the house. The suspects demanded to know the whereabouts of Mehlape and robbed one of two people they had rounded up inside. The armed suspects then combed the house and found Mehlape. They allegedly demanded cash and after he acceded, they shot him and fled the scene.
TimesLIVE
Daughter in dock after Limpopo education official's murder
Image: Facebook
The daughter of an education department circuit manager in Limpopo who was gunned down in what initially appeared to be a house robbery has appeared in court alongside two other suspects.
Mologadi Mehlape is the daughter of Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape, 56, who was fatally shot at home in Mankweng Zone I, outside Polokwane, on December 28.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the 28-year-old, as well as Hlolofelo Mogotlane, 33, and Tshepo Ranoto, 34, appeared in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Monday, facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The case was postponed to January 22 for formal bail applications.
Mehlape was arrested on Thursday. The two male suspects were arrested early on Saturday in Zebediela by a team of investigators, including a tracking team and murder and robbery unit members. The team collaborated with private security companies during the operation.
During the arrest, a double cab Ford Ranger, which was allegedly used to commit the crime, was confiscated.
More arrests are expected as police investigations continue, Ledwaba said.
Initial reports of the murder stated the daughter was ambushed when she returned from a function and forced inside the house. The suspects demanded to know the whereabouts of Mehlape and robbed one of two people they had rounded up inside. The armed suspects then combed the house and found Mehlape. They allegedly demanded cash and after he acceded, they shot him and fled the scene.
TimesLIVE
Boyfriend of Alberton woman appears in court on murder charges
Several cops arrested for alleged murder, attempted murder and assault since start of 2024
Suspect in dock over fatal shootings in Gugulethu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos