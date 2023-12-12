Condolences pour in for fallen singer Zahara

The Trade Union for Musicians of South Africa (Tumsa) also shared a tribute to the singer.
The UDM and PAC remembered the role she played in the music industry.
"...Zahara's passing has sent shockwaves through the music industry and her fans globally, leaving an indelible void. The legacy she leaves behind is one of inspiration and musical brilliance. While her physical presence may be gone, her spirit will endure through the timeless songs that continue to inspire and uplift countless souls.
"As we mourn the loss of Zahara, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones. The South African music industry and fans worldwide join in honouring Zahara's memory. May she rest in peace, knowing that her music will forever resonate in the hearts of those who connected with her profound artistry," Yongama Zigebe, UDM secretary-general, wrote in a statement.
"...her ability to connect with her audience through her music was truly remarkable. Her songs are anthems that reflect the collective feelings of a nation struggling with societal pressures. Whether it was about love, hope or despair, Zahara had an uncanny ability to pack these complex emotions into her verses. In times of joy or sorrow, Zahara's music offered solace and inspiration to countless South Africans," PAC's Azania Tyhali said.
Image: Supplied.
Since the tragic news of the death of award-winning singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, who is popularly known as Zahara, broke on Monday evening, fans, industry peers and organisations have taken to social media to express their condolences.
Zahara, who passed away at a Johannesburg hospital, was admitted shortly after her birthday early last month. According to a family statement, she had been suffering from physical pains at the time.
The record label she was signed to, Warner Music Africa has confirmed her passing.
"Warner Music Africa deeply mourns the sudden departure of Zahara, the esteemed South African singer-songwriter recognized for her multi-platinum successes and 17-time SAMA-winning impact on the music scene,
"Zahara, affectionately known as South Africa's cherished Country Girl, leaves a lasting legacy marked by the hauntingly soulful and profoundly emotive tones of her voice," Temi Adeniji, Managing Director at Warner Music Africa said in a statement before urging fans to give Zahara's family privacy during their grief.
Taking to social media, minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa said he was saddened by her passing.
"My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music," he wrote.
The UDM and PAC remembered the role she played in the music industry.
"...Zahara's passing has sent shockwaves through the music industry and her fans globally, leaving an indelible void. The legacy she leaves behind is one of inspiration and musical brilliance. While her physical presence may be gone, her spirit will endure through the timeless songs that continue to inspire and uplift countless souls.
"As we mourn the loss of Zahara, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones. The South African music industry and fans worldwide join in honouring Zahara's memory. May she rest in peace, knowing that her music will forever resonate in the hearts of those who connected with her profound artistry," Yongama Zigebe, UDM secretary-general, wrote in a statement.
"...her ability to connect with her audience through her music was truly remarkable. Her songs are anthems that reflect the collective feelings of a nation struggling with societal pressures. Whether it was about love, hope or despair, Zahara had an uncanny ability to pack these complex emotions into her verses. In times of joy or sorrow, Zahara's music offered solace and inspiration to countless South Africans," PAC's Azania Tyhali said.
